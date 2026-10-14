14 Oct 2026
Ep 147: Inclusivity and the vet sector – with Navaratnam Partheeban and Issa Robson
The British Veterinary Ethnicity and Diversity Society (BVEDS) is celebrating its 10th birthday.
Its founders, vets Navaratnam Partheeban and Issa Robson, join Chris Simpson to reflect on BVEDS’ work, how the veterinary sector has changed and what it still needs to do to become a more inclusive profession for all.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/