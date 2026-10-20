20 Oct 2026
Ep 148: Feline parvovirus, with Cats Protection’s Sarah Merrett and Lucinda Alderton-Sell
Feline parvovirus is a highly contagious, severe and often fatal disease of kittens and cats.
Last year, Cats Protection joined forces with the RSPCA and Blue Cross to appeal for veterinary professionals’ vigilance amid rising case numbers.
Vets Sarah Merrett and Lucinda Alderton-Sell, Cats Protection’s head of cat welfare engagement and senior community veterinary manager, respectively, joined Chris Simpson to discuss the virus and the role first-opinion vets have to play in its control.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/