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4 Oct 2019

Vet Times Podcast, Ep 5: Owen Atkinson discusses antimicrobial stewardship

Owen Atkinson discusses the hot topic of antimicrobial stewardship, outlining areas where vets and farmers can work together on responsible antibiotic use and progress made in other countries.

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Paul Imrie

Job Title
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 5: Owen Atkinson discusses antimicrobial stewardship

Owen Atkinson.

Owen Atkinson, BVSc, DCHP, MRCVS, is a recognised specialist in cattle health and production, who worked in farm practice for more than 20 years before establishing Dairy Veterinary Consultancy in 2013.

He now provides strategic health advice and training to ruminant and dairy agri-businesses, veterinary practices and dairy farmers throughout the UK.

Owen was awarded an RCVS Diploma in Cattle Health and Production in 2013, and is an RCVS-recognised specialist, a CowSignals master trainer and Nuffield Scholar (2010).

His interests include lameness, youngstock, building design, rumen health and responsible use of medicines. His mission is to improve the lives of cows and the people who care for them.

His article on this topic, “Good antimicrobial stewardship on farms – practical advice”, was the Focus article in VT49.39 (30 September 2019 issue of Veterinary Times), which is available online now.

Further reading on the topic, cited by Owen, is listed below:

• GOV.UK (2019). Antimicrobial resistance.

• MilkSure (www.milksure.co.uk)

• RUMA (www.ruma.org.uk).

 