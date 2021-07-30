30 Jul 2021
Ep 56: Owen Atkinson on communications between vet and farmer
Owen Atkinson rejoins the podcast to offer insight into communicating with farm clients – and explains the Magic Question game.
Life as a farm vet can be challenging, invigorating and ultimately very satisfying, with good communication extremely important. Owen Atkinson rejoins the podcast to offer insight into communicating with farm clients – and explains the Magic Question game.
For more on how to play this “game”, see Owen Atkinson’s article “Coaching skills for farm vets”.
BIOGRAPHY
Owen Atkinson is a farm vet and worked in practice for more than 20 years before establishing Dairy Veterinary Consultancy in 2013.
He provides advice and training for all types of dairy and veterinary businesses. He has a passion for farmer-vet communications and leading effective change.
He has developed his expertise in coaching and facilitation, undertaking a postgraduate diploma through Aberysthwyth University, and enjoys working with people and teams just as much as with cows and calves.
He can be contacted at [email protected]