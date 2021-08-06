6 Aug 2021
A new WSAVA committee is developing a set of global guidelines to help overcome global variations in oncology treatment and raise awareness of the different types of tumours affecting companion animals.
In this episode, Vet Times editor James Westgate discusses the work of the WSAVA Oncology Working Group, formed to raise awareness of the latest thinking in cancer therapy and promote best practice globally.
The committee’s team of expert members is currently working to develop a set of easy-to-use, accessible global guidelines for veterinary oncology practice, as well as practical, user-friendly tools for use by vets to enhance standards of treatment and educate owners about cancer in pets.
Joining James are working group members Nick Bacon – an RCVS-recognised specialist in small animal surgery (oncology) and a European specialist in small animal surgery (oncology) – and former WSAVA president Jolle Kirpensteijn, past-president of the Veterinary Society of Surgical Oncology.
Further information on the group can be found at wsava.org/committees/oncology-working-group/