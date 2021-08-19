19 Aug 2021
Ep 58: Celebrating 60 years at the forefront of veterinary medicine with BEVA
In this special Vet Times podcast, we celebrate 60 years at the forefront of veterinary medicine with the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA).
Congress Times editor Tom Jackson speaks to BEVA chief executive David Mountford about key moments in the organisation’s history and what the future holds for one of the world’s most prominent equine veterinary associations.
ABOUT
As chief executive, David looks after the smooth running of the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) and tries to keep the BEVA office in line. When not managing all things BEVA, David is often to be found spending time with his family and an increasing menagerie of animals or out on the Rugby pitch coaching.