10 Sept 2021
Ep 59: John Chitty on preventive care of rabbits
Exotics expert John Chitty tells Paul Imrie why he believes veterinary professionals should go “back to basics” when it comes to rabbit care.
Rabbits are still the UK’s third most popular pet, and the past few years have finally brought an increase in much-needed, dedicated research and product development.
But there’s still work to do on the basics, as John Chitty discusses in this Vet Times Podcast.
He has written the article “Preventive health care in rabbits”, which appeared in Vet Times (Volume 51, Issue 32, Pages 8-10), which reviews care of the species and how vets can help owners improve their pets’ welfare.
BIOGRAPHY
John Chitty qualified from the RVC in 1990 and gained an RCVS Certificate in Zoological Medicine in 2000. He is director of a small animal and exotics practice, Anton Vets, in Hampshire, with a 100% exotics and zoo caseload.
John is editor and author of four texts on avian/rabbit/tortoise medicine, author of various book chapters and papers, and is a past-president of the European Association of Avian Veterinarians.