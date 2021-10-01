She has always had a passion for conservation – after graduating she volunteered at wildlife rehabilitation centres in Guatemala and a small animal clinic in Honduras before spending five years working as a mixed practice vet in Oxfordshire. After completing a master’s in wild animal health from the RVC and Zoological Society of London (ZSL), she joined the ZSL as a postgraduate research assistant and wildlife vet for its Species Recovery Programme. While there, she researched and advised on disease risks and management strategies for reintroductions and translocations of native and European wildlife species following local extinctions or population reductions.