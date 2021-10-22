22 Oct 2021
Ep 61: Parasitologist Ian Wright on dangers of lungworm
Paul Imrie talks with parasitologist Ian Wright about the dangers of lungworm, including the increasing prevelance of <em>Angiostrongylus vasorum</em> in the UK, as well as treatment and prevention.
Ian Wright
Lungworm prevalence has increased, and vet professionals need to know how to diagnose and treat it – and communicate vital messages to owners.
In this episode, Ian Wright joins the Vet Times Podcast to tell us all about lungworm.
Ian has written an article, “Lungworm control”, for Vet Times (volume 51, Issue 41, pages 8-10).
BIOGRAPHY
Ian Wright BVMS, BSc, MSc, MRCVS, is a practising vet and co-owner of The Mount Veterinary Practice in Fleetwood, Lancashire.
He has a master’s degree in veterinary parasitology, and is head of the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP) UK and Ireland, guidelines director for ESCCAP Europe, and editorial board member for Companion Animal and VETcpd.
SPONSORED
This podcast has been brought to you by Advocate from Elanco. Advocate provides 100% lungworm prevention1 against Angiostrongylus vasorum in dogs, as well as trusted protection against 22 parasites*.
Since its launch in the UK more than 15 years ago, Advocate has enabled vets to protect thousands of dogs from the devastating effects of lungworm – and will proudly continue this partnership into the future.
Elanco will also continue to educate dog owners around the importance of lungworm prevention and help vets to increase understanding and compliance among their clients through lungworm awareness activities and tools such as the Lungworm Map.
To find out more about Advocate and to access the Lungworm Map follow www.myelanco.co.uk/brand/lungworm
References
1. Schnyder M et al (2009). Larvicidal effect of imidacloprid/moxidectin spot-on solution in dogs experimentally inoculated with Angiostrongylus vasorum, Vet Parasitol 166(3-4): 326-332.
* 22 parasites on the licence across dog and cat species.