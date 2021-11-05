5 Nov 2021
Ep 62: Phil Elkins on notifiable livestock diseases
Paul Imrie talks with ruminant veterinary consultant Phil Elkins about the notifiable livestock diseases currently of concern to farmers and farm vets within the UK.
Bovine TB is the most infamous notifiable livestock disease of livestock currently within our shores, but farm vets need to be aware of others.
To discuss some of them, Phil Elkins – author of “Notifiable diseases in cattle” from Vet Times Volume 51, Issue 44 (pages 6-8) – joins us for this Vet Times Podcast.
BIOGRAPHY
Phil Elkins graduated from the University of Edinburgh in 2005 and spent 14 years in clinical practice, including gaining the CAVP (Cattle) in 2015. He is now an independent dairy and industry consultant.
Phil’s main interests are in optimising health, welfare and production efficiency through a holistic approach to farm systems.