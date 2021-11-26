26 Nov 2021
Paul Imrie talks with feline medicine specialist Ellie Mardell about the diagnostic and management considerations for cats with systemic hypertension.
Ellie Mardell. Image: Stephen Cain Photography
Systemic hypertension is a significant cause of morbidity in older cats, but early outward signs can be subtle or absent.
Ellie Mardell, feline medicine specialist, discusses diagnostic and management considerations in this Vet Times Podcast.
She wrote an article, Feline hypertension, that appeared in Vet Times (Volume 51, Issue 40, Pages 6-8) that goes into more detail on the condition.
Ellie Mardell, VetMB, MA, CertSAM, DSAM(Feline), MRCVS, after three years in small animal practice, undertook a residency in feline medicine at the AHT and then worked at the University of Bristol for a year.
She since gained an RCVS diploma and specialist status in feline medicine while working in a private referral hospital in the north-west of England.
In 2018, Ellie established her own company, Feline Better, providing a visiting feline medicine consultancy and endoscopy service to local practices, and offering coaching for the membership of the Australian and New Zealand College of Veterinary Scientists exam through Platinum CPD.