17 Dec 2021
Ross Allan explains how clinical diagnosis is more like the work of a detective than a scientist, and why you should question everything – particularly when it comes to history taking.
RCVS advanced practitioner in small animal surgery Ross Allan is lead vet at Roundhouse Referrals.
Making a diagnosis can be tricky enough, and particularly so with lameness.
But is there another way of doing things? Ross Allan thinks so, and tells us more in this Vet Times Podcast.
Ross wrote an article in Vet Times (VT51.39, Pages 4-8) titled “Diagnosing lameness – ‘a science of uncertainty and an art of probability’” that covers more of the concepts discussed in this podcast.
Ross Allan graduated from the University of Glasgow in 2001, and gained a BSAVA Certificate in Small Animal Surgery in 2014 and RCVS advanced practitioner status in 2015.
He is clinical director of referrals at Pets’n’Vets Family in Glasgow, where he leads Roundhouse Referrals’ surgical team, widening access to advanced veterinary surgery in western Scotland through innovative services such as “fixed price” tibial plateau-levelling osteotomy surgery.
Working within the Roundhouse Veterinary Hospital, Ross is familiar with the challenges and reward in effectively supporting owners and treating pets with OA.