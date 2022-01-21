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21 Jan 2022

Ep 65: Mike Davies on geriatric diseases in dogs and cats

Joining us for his second appearance on the Vet Times Podcast, vet Mike Davies discusses key diseases, the importance of screening and other tips for care if geriatric pets.

Mike Davies, Paul Imrie

Job Title
Ep 65: Mike Davies on geriatric diseases in dogs and cats

Mike Davies

Older pets are naturally at increased risk of age-related disease, and spotting these early is important for vets and owners.

Joining us again for another Vet Times Podcast, vet Mike Davies discusses key diseases, the importance of screening and other tips for care of geriatric pets.

 

Mike Davies BVetMed CertVR CertSAO FRCVS

Mike qualified from the RVC, has RCVS postgraduate certificates in veterinary radiology and small animal orthopaedics, and holds a fellowship by examination in clinical nutrition in cats and dogs. He is an RCVS specialist in veterinary nutrition (small animal clinical nutrition).

Mike has worked in academia and private practice, and for several pet food manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies.

He speaks internationally on clinical nutrition and geriatrics, and founded the original City and Guilds Certificate in Small Animal Nutrition, and the BVNA certificates in small animal and exotic nutrition. He runs Provet’s Certificate Course in Clinical Nutrition.

He has authored many articles over his career, and has authored the Focus article “Avoiding risk factors for canine and feline geriatric diseases” in Vet Times (Volume 52, Issue 01, Pages 4-6).