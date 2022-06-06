6 Jun 2022
Ep 70: Matt Gurney on the use of anti-nerve growth factor drugs in OA management
Matt Gurney discusses his early experiences of using anti-nerve growth factor monoclonal antibodies in the management of osteoarthritis pain in dogs and cats.
Matt Gurney
Nerve growth factor (NGF) is a key player in osteoarthritis (OA) pain transmission and, as a result, anti-NGF drugs (monoclonal antibodies bedinvetmab for dogs and frunevetmab for cats) represent a novel therapeutic target for OA.
In this episode, Congress Times editor Tom Jackson speaks to Matt Gurney of Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists about his early experiences of using this treatment, and how the role of NGF – and the drugs that work against it – is an untapped pathway in OA management.
Matt Gurney BVSc CertVA PgCertVBM DipECVAA FRCVS
Matt graduated from the University of Liverpool in 2003 and spent several years enjoying mixed practice before returning to Liverpool to undertake a residency in anaesthesia and analgesia. From 2009 to 2018 he developed and led the anaesthesia service at Northwest Veterinary Specialists, a multidisciplinary specialist hospital in Cheshire.
Matt is a European Veterinary Specialist and an RCVS Recognised Specialist and is currently President of the European College of Veterinary Anaesthesia and Analgesia.
In October 2018 Matt returned to his roots in the south and joined Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists. His main interests lie in acute and chronic pain management.
Source: www.andersonmoores.com