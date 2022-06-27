27 Jun 2022
Ep 71: Raising awareness of rabbits’ environmental needs, with Suzanne Moyes
As Rabbit Awareness Week gets under way, Suzanne Moyes discusses the statistics behind “Room for rabbits” being chosen as the theme for this year’s campaign.
Now in its 16th year, Rabbit Awareness Week 2022 is taking place from 27 June to 1 July. The event is backed by the Rabbit Awareness Action Group (RAAG), which comprises of some of the UK’s largest animal welfare organisations and charities, and is led by Burgess Pet Care.
This year’s theme is “Room for rabbits”, and aims to educate owners on how to provide rabbits with a suitable environment.
So, in this episode, vet and Burgess Pet Care operations director Suzanne Moyes discusses the statistics behind this year’s theme, as well as how veterinary practices can support the campaign and engage with owners.
This podcast is also available as a webinar in the rabbits collection on Vet Times CPD+ alongside a second webinar with Woodgreen Pets Charity – a member of the RAAG – which considers the roles of companionship, handling and diet in ensuring rabbits are kept in suitable environments.