22 Jul 2022
Feline medicine specialist Sarah Caney discusses how vets and owners can both play rewarding roles in positively impacting the quality of life for geriatric cats.
Geriatric cats can have a range of health and welfare issues as they age, but vets and owners can both play rewarding roles in positively impacting their quality of life.
Here, with advice on handling some of the challenges and how to empower owners as important members of the vet team, feline medicine specialist Sarah Caney joins us for this Vet Times Podcast.
Sarah graduated from the University of Bristol in 1993, and as a feline-only vet since 1994. She is internationally recognised as one of only a few veterinary specialists in feline medicine working in the UK, enjoys seeing a mixture of first opinion and referral feline patients.
She has written a number of books for cat owners and veterinary professionals, including Caring For a Cat With Hyperthyroidism, published by her company Cat Professional, a subdivision of Vet Professionals (www.vetprofessionals.com). She is chief executive and founder of Vet Professionals.
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