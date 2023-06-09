9 Jun 2023
Ep 94: Companion animal dentistry, with Hannah van Velzen
“I think, historically, dentistry has always been the underdog of the veterinary world. I think a lot of vet practitioners out there would agree that the teaching they've had at university has been pretty minimal.”
Hannah Van Velzen
Recognition for veterinary dentistry in general practice has increased in the past few years – an important development given 80% of dogs and cats aged three or older suffer dental disease.
We probe some of the key issues with Hannah van Velzen, resident in veterinary dentistry at Eastcott Referrals, in this latest Vet Times Podcast.
Hannah wrote the article “Dentistry: the more you look, the more you find” in VT53.19, pages 4-6.
HANNAH VAN VELZEN MRCVS
Hannah graduated from the Utrecht University in the Netherlands in 2016. She worked in general practice in the UK for six years, developing a strong interest and passion for veterinary dentistry, and completing the European School for Advanced Veterinary Studies Certificate of Small Animal Veterinary Practice/Dentistry.
Hannah currently works at Eastcott Referrals in Swindon as a resident in dentistry, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and is secretary of the British Veterinary Dental Association.