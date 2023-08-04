4 Aug 2023

Ep 99: Practical tips on skin cytology, with Irina Matricoti

“I really suggest that cytology is such an easy technique, and inexpensive, that it’s worth trying to learn it by yourself – and, you know, I think it's very important to perform this technique; I am a dermatologist, so really I could not work without cytology.”

Irina Matricoti Job Title Share

Irina Matricoti DVM, DipECVD.