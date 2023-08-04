4 Aug 2023
“I really suggest that cytology is such an easy technique, and inexpensive, that it’s worth trying to learn it by yourself – and, you know, I think it's very important to perform this technique; I am a dermatologist, so really I could not work without cytology.”
Irina Matricoti DVM, DipECVD.
Skin cytology is quick, inexpensive, non-invasive and can be applied to several lesion types.
To accompany her article, “Skin cytology – practical tips for first opinion practitioners”, in Vet Times (Volume 53, Issue 28, Pages 6-10), dermatology specialist Irina Matricoti joins us for this Vet Times Podcast to explain more.
Irina obtained her degree in 2008 from the University of Bologna. Afterwards, she worked in small animal practice and, during 2008-10, completed a postgraduate programme in veterinary cytology.
Between 2016 and 2019, she completed a residency programme in veterinary dermatology and became a European-certified specialist. Irina works as a dermatology specialist in private practice and at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital of the University of Bologna.