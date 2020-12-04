4 Dec 2020

Vet Times Extra: Equine herpes virus discussed, with Richard Newton

In this podcast, brought to you in association with Zoetis – the manufacturer of Equip EHV1,4 – we ask Richard Newton the questions you have always wanted to know about equine herpes virus (EHV) disease, the syndromes and the role of vaccination.

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Richard Newton