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4 Dec 2020

Vet Times Extra: Equine herpes virus discussed, with Richard Newton

In this podcast, brought to you in association with Zoetis – the manufacturer of Equip EHV1,4 – we ask Richard Newton the questions you have always wanted to know about equine herpes virus (EHV) disease, the syndromes and the role of vaccination.

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Paul Imrie

Job Title
Vet Times Extra: Equine herpes virus discussed, with Richard Newton

Richard Newton

Dr Richard Newton was director of epidemiology and disease surveillance at the Animal Health Trust until its closure in July 2020.

Since then, with ongoing support from the UK equine industry, he has continued to work closely with vets and equine industry stakeholders to ensure the health of the equine population.

His work focuses on the diagnosis, control and prevention of infectious diseases.