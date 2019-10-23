23 Oct 2019
VBJ talks to Libby Sheridan, Nestlé Purina's veterinary technical manager, about the significance of a Purina finding, and why it is important to keep pushing the boundaries of pet nutrition.
This month, pet food company Nestlé Purina will host the two-day Companion Animal Nutrition Symposium in Prague, focusing on cat welfare, behaviour and nutrition.
The first day of this European event looks at a groundbreaking discovery recently announced by the Purina Insitute (www.purinainstitute.com), where, through the feeding of a diet, the major cat allergen, Fel d1, can be neutralised at its source in cat saliva.
This has the potential to transform the way people manage allergens to cats, and reduce barriers to cat ownership and adoption…
More than 10 years of research by Purina scientists into the management of cat allergens culminated this year with several publications in international peer-reviewed journals1-3 showing that levels of active Fel d1 in the cats’ saliva were significantly reduced, beginning in the third week of feeding a diet containing an egg product ingredient with anti-Fel d1 antibodies, writes James Westgate.
The findings were also presented at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Congress in June. Product news is expected to be shared within a year.
But to give our readers the inside track, VBJ talked to Libby Sheridan, Nestlé Purina’s veterinary technical manager, about the significance of Purina’s finding, and why it is important to keep pushing the boundaries of pet nutrition.
Libby said: “The world of pet nutrition is incredibly exciting just now, with discoveries in the fields of molecular science, gut and brain health, and now, cat allergens. The latter discovery is an innovative method that reduces exposure to the allergen, not to the cat.
“It’s a great example of nutritional science helping to bring owners and their pets closer.
“Cat allergens are the most common animal-origin allergen sensitivity for people4. Knowing that as many as one in five adults around the world5,6 have sensitivities to cat allergens, our scientists have been extensively researching the major cat allergen for more than a decade and developing a novel solution for reducing it.
“With increasing focus on how we can use other ways to drive pet health, and limit use of medicines, nutrition is right up there at the forefront of this movement.
“We are already seeing the human world take advantage of nutritionally led discoveries in the fields of Alzheimer’s disease, immunology and the gut microbiome. And at Purina, we’re collaborating with many of these same scientists.”
And this science benefits not just the pets, but their owners as well. Pet owners are looking to have deeper relationships with their pets and, moreover, nutrition gives them the power to do this directly.
Libby added: “We know that key factors in their interactions with their pet, are food and feeding behaviours. We’ve seen the negative consequences of this with pet obesity, of course, but equally, we know about the power of nutrition in helping support pets with complex conditions, such as renal disease and age-related cognitive decline. The boundaries are expanding the whole time.
“It’s important to keep moving forward with nutritional innovations. Pet owners are continually looking towards integrated ways of keeping their pets healthy. Just look at the explosion in pet health apps.
“We’ve spoken to so many owners who tell us that nutrition is a key component of this. They are seeking insights and answers. However, disappointingly, they also tell us they are not getting those answers from their vet clinic.
“We know from our research that less than 1 in 4 (22%) of vets proactively talk about nutrition7. It ranks 18th in interest and importance out of a list of the top 20 veterinary topics7.
“Yet, pet owners look to their vet for this advice: 83% of pet owners say they completely trust veterinarians to provide helpful information on pet nutrition.
“However, less than half receive this information from their vet7. So, pet owners are looking elsewhere: especially to Dr Google, where they may receive conflicting or unreliable advice.”
This is why the Purina Institute has been created; to share the science of nutrition with veterinary professionals and give them confidence in having scientific, nutritional conversations with their clients. The institute provides access to a wealth of information about nutrition and pet health, including further information on the cat allergen discovery, on the Purina Institute website, www.purinainstitute.com
Libby added: “There are, for example, published peer-reviewed studies, proceedings from symposia and events, video interviews with specialists and much more. I would urge everyone to have a look. Access is completely open to all vet professionals and anyone in practice with an interest.
“In this way, we are supporting the veterinary professional, and pushing the boundaries of pet nutrition to improve the lives of pets – and, as a consequence, the people who love them.
“That said, it’s important that, as pet nutrition manufacturers, we drive forward science in a safe and ethical way. At Purina, we’ve done this for decades. Some of the advances that are now taken as standard in every day practice: the body condition scoring system, the use of hydrolysed diets, the discovery that keeping dogs in a lean body condition from puppyhood can extend their healthy life by up to two years8 are based on a commitment to pet feeding studies and long-term research.
“Our cat allergen discovery, for example, where we have found a solution to neutralise the Fel d1 found in the saliva, is feline friendly and safe, and does not stop the production of Fel d1 or alter their overall physiology. This commitment to responsible research demonstrates leadership in nutritional science. It’s not following fads and trends.”
Finally, VBJ asked Libby to sum up where she thought practices should focus their attention in pet nutrition going forward. She answered: “What matters to pet owners should matter deeply to us, as vet professionals. We would not have businesses without our clients.
“So, ask the question: ‘What do you want to know about nutrition?’ Help them to help their pets – they’re interested in gaining that knowledge. They want to have that conversation.”