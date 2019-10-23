“That said, it’s important that, as pet nutrition manufacturers, we drive forward science in a safe and ethical way. At Purina, we’ve done this for decades. Some of the advances that are now taken as standard in every day practice: the body condition scoring system, the use of hydrolysed diets, the discovery that keeping dogs in a lean body condition from puppyhood can extend their healthy life by up to two years8 are based on a commitment to pet feeding studies and long-term research.