3 Jul 2020
Vet Times Extra – LiveClear, part 1: the science behind it
In this podcast, sponsored by Purina Petcare, Ebenezer Satyaraj tells us about a significant new product breakthrough in the management of feline allergens.
Ebenezer Satyaraj.
Today, we’re with Ebenezer Satyaraj, who is director of molecular nutrition at the Purina Institute.
In recent years, Dr Satyaraj has been the lead scientist in groundbreaking research, with the discovery that an innovative egg product ingredient containing anti-Fel d 1 antibodies could neutralise active Fel d 1 in the cat’s saliva.
This has now culminated in the launch of a product used in the management of cat allergens.
Find out more about cat allergy and the science of nutrition at the Purina Institute.
Dr Satyaraj has authored numerous scientific papers in the areas of cellular/molecular immunology and cytokine biology, is a member of the American Association of Immunologists and the American Veterinary Immunology Association and a reviewer for several journals including the British Journal of Nutrition and Arthritis and Rheumatism.
In addition, Dr Satyaraj is also a fellow of the Academy of Science in St Louis.