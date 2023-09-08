8 Sept 2023
People Match Podcast: Finding joy in practice – owner Andrew Wallace on loving working life
In this inspirational podcast, Andrew Wallace explains how he had originally planned on farming rather than being a vet, but entered vet school and has never looked back.
From a mixed-practice start, through a spell as a locum both in the UK and in New Zealand, Andrew later switched to equine practice and is now director and a vet at Buckingham Equine Vets, which he co-founded in 2011.
In this inspirational podcast, he runs us through his career and outlines 10 key points to help vets young and old find joy of their own in first opinion practice life.
ANDREW WALLACE BSc BVSc CertEP CertAVP(EL) PgDipVPS MRCVS
Andrew is director and veterinary surgeon at Buckingham Equine Vets, a first opinion and medicine referral practice. He graduated from the University of Liverpool in 2003 and subsequently moved into mixed then equine-specific veterinary practice.
In 2011 he co-founded Buckingham Equine Vets, which is currently a six-vet team and the Equestrian Business Awards’ Vet Practice of the Year.
He is a RCVS certificate holder in equine practice, and most recently in equine lameness, and holds a postgraduate Diploma in Veterinary Professional Studies. He is passionate about helping others achieve happiness in first opinion practice.