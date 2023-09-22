22 Sept 2023
Katherine Clarke discusses her career journey from primary school to specialism, and offers advice to others who may consider following in her footsteps.
Katherine Clarke, EBVS® European Specialist in Small Animal Internal Medicine.
In this latest People Match Podcast, we speak to European specialist in small animal internal medicine Katherine Clarke, at Davies Veterinary Referrals.
We find out all about her journey to passing her European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine diploma exams and hear her advice to any vets out there looking at taking their next career steps.
Katherine graduated from the University of Bristol in 2011. She subsequently worked in a first opinion, small animal practice in Shropshire, and during this time she started her certificate in small animal internal medicine.
After three years at this practice she moved to the midlands to complete an Internship at Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service, gaining her certificate during this time.
She joined the team at Davies in May 2018 and completed a three-year residency programme in small animal medicine in May 2021. She attained the European Diploma in Small Animal Medicine in 2022.
On her role at Davies, speaking on its website, she said: “It is a privilege to be a member of the exceptional multidisciplinary team here at Davies. The standard of care and facilities available to our patients are excellent across the whole practice. I enjoy being part of the outstanding internal medicine team.”