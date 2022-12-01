With this aim, Purina has set stretching targets in regeneration. It has committed to sourcing ingredients through regenerative practices as well as advancing the regeneration of soil and ocean ecosystems. It is already acting on this commitment by investing in Landscape Enterprise Networks in the UK, a collaborative landscape programme promoting regenerative farming practices. The project has already positively impacted 4,335 hectares of land, in the East of England, with an uptake in sustainable farming practices.