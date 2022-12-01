01 December 2022
Intent on doing more of what matters for pets, the people who love them and the planet we share, Purina has taken on six commitments focused around initiatives for pets, communities and the environment.
Known for delivering consistently high-quality pet nutrition for more than 125 years, Europe’s leading pet care company, Purina, is also passionate about creating richer lives for pets and the people who love them.
This passion has led to the launch of six new Purina Commitments, which address key social impact areas. The new commitments demonstrate that, while first-class nutrition for pets remains central to what it does, Purina recognises the important role it has in responding to the challenges facing society and the planet.
Since the start of the COVID 19 pandemic, the role of pets in society has become even more vital. Supporting people’s mental and physical well-being, providing companionship and delivering emotional support. The power of the pet-human bond is well documented; more than 9 in 10¹ people say they find having a dog around them provides a calming influence and 94% believe that pets can improve happiness or confidence.
With the deepening cost-of-living crisis, many people may look to their pets to help get them through. This includes some people in vulnerable situations who have a pet, and others who would benefit from developing a strong bond with a loving pet.
One of Purina’s commitments aims to assist 1 million people in vulnerable situations by improving their health and well-being through the pet-human bond, by 2030. In the UK, Purina is looking to further the positive impact of its work in this area by working with long-term partner, Canine Partners, which creates life-changing partnerships between dogs and adults with physical disabilities.
Unfortunately, with the current crisis, comes an inevitable rise in pet abandonment.
Purina hopes its new commitments will have a positive impact here as well. It aims to promote pet adoption best practice and improve adoption rates by 2025. In addition, Purina is working to ensure that 3 million people will have completed responsible pet ownership programmes by 2030.
In 2022 in the UK, Purina supported its long-standing partner Cats Protection by donating the equivalent of 1 million meals to help feed cats in its adoption centres. And by working with the RSPCA, it has launched the Purina Better Together Fund, which enables RSPCA inspectors and rescuers to offer vouchers to help owners pay for urgent vet treatments and other costs.
Purina has a wealth of tools on its website that support responsible pet ownership and has just launched a new hub, specifically designed to support struggling pet owners.
Without a healthy planet, however, pets and people cannot thrive. With the ongoing climate crisis, there is a need for businesses to address impacts and drive positive change.
With this aim, Purina has set stretching targets in regeneration. It has committed to sourcing ingredients through regenerative practices as well as advancing the regeneration of soil and ocean ecosystems. It is already acting on this commitment by investing in Landscape Enterprise Networks in the UK, a collaborative landscape programme promoting regenerative farming practices. The project has already positively impacted 4,335 hectares of land, in the East of England, with an uptake in sustainable farming practices.
Learn more about Purina’s Commitments at www.purina.co.uk/our-impact/our-commitments