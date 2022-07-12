12 Jul 2022
Purina launches two renal vet diets for cats
Pro Plan-branded diets have been formulated to meet the nutritional needs of cats in International Renal Interest Society renal disease stages 1 and 2, and 3 and 4, respectively.
Purina has launched two veterinary diets to meet the nutritional needs of cats in the early and late stages of kidney disease.
Pro Plan Veterinary Diets NF Renal Function Early Care and Pro Plan Veterinary Diets NF Renal Function Advanced Care have been formulated to meet the nutritional needs of cats in International Renal Interest Society renal disease stage 1 and 2 (early phase), and 3 and 4 (late phase), respectively.
Purina said the foods contain adjusted and graded levels of protein and phosphorus “to address the delicate balance of providing needed protein in older cats against uraemic toxin production in late phase renal decline”.
Obligate carnivores
Ellie Groves, Purina technical manager for the UK, said: “As obligate carnivores, cats have a high requirement for protein; however, around 20% of senior cats have decreased ability to digest protein and so are absorbing less protein.
“An inadequate intake of protein leads to loss of lean body mass as muscle is catabolised to meet this need. We know that this loss of lean body mass is significantly correlated with an increased risk of mortality. But we need to be careful – in renal disease, there is the potential for protein breakdown products to increase in the circulation, acting as toxins.
“So, we need to fine-tune the amount of protein, depending on the stage of chronic renal insufficiency. A dual approach, with early and advanced products, allows tailoring of protein levels.”
CKD
Dr Groves added: “Alongside protein, phosphorus content is also tailored to the stage of kidney decline. Restricting phosphorus can slow the progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) by reducing morphological damage to the kidneys and is thought to be the most important influencer of survival in cats with CKD.
“The levels of phosphorus in the products are tailored alongside the protein to reflect the needs of the cat, with increased restriction when cats are in advanced decline and the kidneys are struggling most.”
Both diets are available now from wholesalers.