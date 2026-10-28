28 Oct 2026
Purina Young Vets podcast: Episode 2 – pillars of practice
Through its Young Vets programme, Purina Pro Plan is supporting students and early career vets with free, practical guidance on pet nutrition, and structured support for non-clinical communication.
Based around the three core pillars of nutrition, employability and entrepreneurship, the Young Vets platform provides digestible, actionable insights to help early-career vets manage challenging client conversations, advocate for preventive health, and build long-term professional confidence.
In this second podcast episode, Vet Times and Purina Pro Plan turn to the other side of the coin to examine the challenges and opportunities facing young vets through the lens of experience.
We spoke with Ebony Escalona, equine vet and founder of Vets, Stay Go: Diversify, and Caroline Gardner, clinical director at Oak Vet Group and vice-chair of the Inspiring Vet Care small animal clinical board, to explore how practice leaders can best support, guide, and inspire the next generation of veterinary talent…