Advertorial 18 November 2026

Purina Young Vets podcast: Episode 3 – bridging the gap

In this third podcast episode, Vet Times and Purina Pro Plan bring back new graduates James Robertson and Eleanor Goad and experienced vets Caroline Gardner and Ebony Escalona to explore how effective mentorship, communication skills and workplace culture play a fundamental role in shaping the graduate experience.

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Clockwise (from top left): Eleanor Goad, Ebony Escalona, James Robertson and Caroline Gardner.