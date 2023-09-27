27 Sept 2023
In an exclusive series of short podcasts VN Times editor Lacey Pitcher explores how referral nurses have found their way into the referral sector and their advice for nurses considering exploring opportunities.
(L-R) Referral RVNs Georgia, Tawny, Andy and Emma.
Tawny Kershaw from Swift Referrals, Andy Bell from the Dermatology Referral Service, Emma Vince from Optivet Referrals and Georgia Vinall from Bristol vet Specialists all sat down with Lacey to discuss their journey to referral practice.
This special podcast episode pulls together all four interviews, but feel free to scroll down to learn more about our interviewees and delve into one, or all, of the independent interviews, as they’re also presented individually…
Head surgical services nurse, Bristol Vet Specialists
Georgia graduated from Bristol University with First Class Honours in Veterinary Nursing and Bioveterinary Sciences. She then completed the Graduate Nursing programme at Langford Veterinary Services before specialising in surgery.
Georgia joined Highcroft Veterinary Referrals in 2019 as Senior Theatre Nurse, ensuring high standard theatre practice and surgical care.
In Autumn 2023, the Highcroft team moved to a new state-of-the-art hospital and became Bristol Vet Specialists. During this transition period, Georgia was promoted to head of the surgical nursing department, managing the procedures and inpatient care for all surgical cases.
Swift Referrals, Wetherby
Tawny graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2016 with a FdSc in Veterinary Nursing Science. She has since gained a BSc(Hons) degree in Veterinary Nursing Science and several further qualifications.
Practice director, Dermatology Referral Service
Following a successful career in banking and obtaining both a degree and a Master’s degree (2006) in equine veterinary science (2007), Andy started his referral nursing career in 2012 and qualified as an RVN in 2015. He then became the senior OOH ECC nurse at a busy emergency referral centre in Glasgow and gained his Certificate in Emergency and Critical Care in 2018.
Following a short break, Andy started as a referral nurse at a dermatology referral practice in 2020 and quickly progressed to the role of practice director. In 2019, Andy became the Director of (Operations) for the veterinary thought exchange, which is a UK based CPD company.
Senior theatre nurse, Optivet Referrals
Emma qualified as an RVN in 2012 and remained in primary practice for a further three and a half years before moving to Optivet Referrals. Here she discovered her passion for anaesthesia and in 2017 completed her nurse’s certificate in Anaesthesia.
Emma is now one of Optivet’s senior theatre nurses and has just completed her advanced anaesthesia certificate.
Team Leader (Surgery), Vets Now Manchester
Danielle qualified in 2017 after training at a small animal first opinion practice. This is where her interest in anaesthesia and surgical nursing developed.
Wanting to develop and train further in this area she joined Vets Now Hospital Manchester in 2019 as a referral surgical nurse. During this time, she has gain her Ncert in anaesthesia and is currently covering the surgery team leader role.
Danielle’s interests are still very much anaesthesia focused, especially soft tissue/ECC cases. She also enjoys teaching as a clinical coach.