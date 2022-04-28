The many roles of diet in canine dermatology

Microbiome and probiotics

Dogs’ skin is inhabited by rich and diverse microbial communities, and dogs with allergic skin disease have been found to have lower species richness compared to healthy dogs10. Research has also found that intestinal microbiota differences, and impairment of the intestinal mucosal barrier, could be involved in the pathogenesis of human atopy, as the microbiome can affect potentiation and development of skin disease through immune system regulation and cytokine production – and there appear to be parallels between atopic humans and atopic dogs. These findings support current speculation that manipulation of the skin and intestinal microbiome could play a role in the management of atopic dermatitis in the future11.