5 Sept 2019
UK’s leading veterinary publisher launches podcast channels
Veterinary Business Development unveils three groundbreaking podcast channels for veterinary surgeons, veterinary nurses and veterinary business professionals.
From left: Paul Imrie, James Westgate and Holly Kernot.
The UK’s largest independent publisher of digital and print content for veterinary professionals has announced the launch of its own podcast channels.
Veterinary Business Development (VBD) publishes Veterinary Times, VN Times and VBJ, as well as the vettimes.co.uk website.
This market-leading content is read by thousands of veterinary professionals every month and now the team behind it all is asking its army of avid readers to lend them their ears, too.
‘Exciting’
Today (6 September) VBD launches three channels – Vet Times Bites, VBJ First Opinions and VN Times Podcasts – so busy professionals can keep up to date and on the ball wherever they are.
Speaking at the launch, VBD CEO Dave Nicol said: “It’s an exciting day for the team here at VBD as we expand and diversify our ability to deliver the high-quality, relevant news and clinical content veterinary teams have enjoyed in print for decades into new media.
“Podcasts are the hottest media growth area and it’s easy to see why; they allow busy professionals to turn time that was previously dead – like commuting to work, going for a run or doing the housework – into something useful.
“With our three new podcast titles we are able to offer content for clinical teams and practice owners.”
Vet Times Bites
Vet Times Bites will be published weekly with a focus on clinical content – something Veterinary Times clinical editor Paul Imrie believes will close the circle and engage new audiences across the UK.
He said: “We know our clinical content – both in print and online – is hugely popular and we wanted to deliver a slightly different take on this content for an audience on the move.
“We are all super excited about Vet Times Bites and can’t wait to share our first episode.”
VN Times Podcasts
VN Times editor Holly Kernot is also looking forward to the prospect of engaging with her audience in a new way. She said: “I am excited about the fact our dedicated readers can now become our listeners, too.
“VN Times Podcasts enables us to take a closer look at the issues affecting the profession and consider what the future may hold.”
VBJ First Opinions
Completing the line-up is VBJ editor James Westgate, the voice behind the monthly VBJ First Opinions podcast.
He said: “VBJ First Opinions is aimed at anyone with an interest in making their veterinary practice work better. So we are aiming this at everyone; from owners and managers to vets, vet nurses and the admin team.
“VBJ First Opinions will lift the lid on what really makes UK veterinary practices tick, with insights, anecdotes and advice from the people who make it happen.”