13 Sept 2019
Veterinary Times editor Paul Imrie talks to PDSA’s Sean Wensley about the PDSA Animal Wellbeing Report, falling pet vaccination rates and the growing trend towards “humanisation” of pets.
Sean Wensley, PDSA senior vet surgeon for communication and education.
Launched in 2011, the PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report has been instrumental as an annual barometer of animal welfare issues in the UK.
The 2019 report is just out, and Sean Wensley, PDSA senior vet surgeon for communication and education, talks about its past achievements and future plans.
Produced annually in conjunction with research agency YouGov, the PAW Report is recognised as a rigorous and in-depth assessment of the well-being of the UK’s pets.
The Animal Welfare Act 2006 – referred to in the podcast – places a legal duty of care on the owners and keepers of animals to provide for their welfare needs. These cover health, behaviour, companionship, diet and environment.
The latest PAW report focuses on a fall in pet vaccination rates, with 66% receiving primary vaccinations in comparison to 84% in 2016.
A news story on the 2019 PAW Report featured in the 9 September issue of Veterinary Times (VT49:36) and is abstracted online.
Dr Wensley is senior veterinary surgeon for communication and education at PDSA and junior vice-president of the BVA. He is an honorary lecturer in animal welfare at the University of Nottingham, a member of the Companion Animal Welfare Council (CAWC) and a committee member of the Animal Welfare Science, Ethics and Law Veterinary Association (AWSELVA). He holds a Masters degree in Applied Animal Behaviour and Animal Welfare.