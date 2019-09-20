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20 Sept 2019

Vet Times Podcast, Ep 3: Rachel Dean and Tim Mair introduce the EBVM Manifesto

Guest host Tom Jackson speaks to VetPartners’ Rachel Dean and new BEVA president Tim Mair about the EBVM manifesto, which they presented to equine vets for discussion at BEVA Congress.

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Tom Jackson

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Vet Times Podcast, Ep 3: Rachel Dean and Tim Mair introduce the EBVM Manifesto

Rachel Dean.

An EBVM manifesto was launched in June 2019 with the aim of ensuring the profession continually improves by embracing and advancing evidence-based veterinary medicine.

Rachel Dean, of VetPartners, and new BEVA president Tim Mair discussed the manifesto’s objectives with equine vets at BEVA Congress. Here, they explain the work carried out so far and their objectives going forward.