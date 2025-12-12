12 Dec 2025
Georgia Woods-Lee and professor Alex German.
In today’s episode, sponsored by Royal Canin, we celebrate 20 years of Royal Canin’s partnership with the University of Liverpool’s Obesity Care Clinic – the world’s first specialist weight loss clinic for cats and dogs.
This pioneering collaboration has transformed obesity care, combining expert research with exceptional service for clients and referring vet practices.
Join us as Georgia Woods-Lee and Professor Alex German share how the Royal Canin Obesity Care Clinic is shaping the future of pet health and the vital role vets can play in tackling obesity.
In 2015, Georgia Woods-Lee took the position of clinical lead for the Royal Canin Weight Management Clinic (recently renamed the Royal Canin Obesity Care Clinic) at the University of Liverpool, Small Animal Teaching Hospital, where she is now dealing exclusively with pet obesity care and nutrition.
Georgia was awarded her Certificate in Canine and Feline Veterinary Health Nutrition in 2017, the American Veterinary Technician Specialist (VTS) in nutrition certificate in 2019 , and her BSc (Hons) Veterinary Nursing (Top-up) degree in 2022. Georgia is currently working towards a PhD in pet obesity.
Alex German holds the position of Royal Canin professor of small animal medicine at the University of Liverpool.
He is a 1994 graduate of the University of Bristol and, after spending two years in mixed practice, returned to Bristol to undertake a PhD in mucosal immunology, and then a residency in small animal internal medicine.
He is a diplomate of the European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine and also a RCVS-recognised specialist in internal medicine.
His clinical and research interests include comparative obesity biology, ageing, preventing chronic disease, gastroenterology, and evidence-based veterinary medicine.
For more on the clinic, visit its website.