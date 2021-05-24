24 May 2021
In the third and final part of our series on telehealth – brought to you by Vets Now, the UK's leading provider of emergency and critical care – we sit down once again with Dave Leicester to review how well the ECC provider’s service has been received.
…and Dave is definitely the man to speak to; as the head of telehealth at Vets Now, he has been involved with the service since the ECC provider began planning a telemedicine service in 2017.
However, Vets Now was putting the final elements in place with a view to launching in April 2020 when lockdown was announced due to COVID-19 and – for good or bad – the company decided to bring its launch forward by a month.
With this in mind, Vet Times editor James Westgate asks how things have gone for the service over the past 14 months or so.
David Leicester BVetMed PGCertSAECC MRCVS graduated from the Royal Veterinary College in 1997, and has spent his career working in small animal practice. His primary professional interest is in emergency and critical care and he has been working exclusively in that field since 2004, holding multiple and varied positions within Vets Now.
David’s current role sees him manage the telemedicine service, oversee clinical and professional standards as part of a team of veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses, and he also has responsibility for leading national Evidence Based Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Governance strategy.
David holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Small Animal Emergency and Critical Care.