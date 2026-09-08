8 Sept 2026
In this Vet Times Extra podcast, supported by Animal Friends Pet Insurance, Paul Manktelow, veterinary services director at Blue Cross, discusses the vital role of long-term supporters, equine welfare, and strategies for navigating and relieving the impacts of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis across the veterinary sector.
The podcast episode highlights the multi-year support provided by Animal Friends Pet Insurance. The pet insurance provider, founded in 1998 to support animal welfare, has donated more than £10 million to help support more than 830 animal welfare charities in the last 28 years*. The episode also explores how funding helps to empower charities to deliver essential services for UK pet owners, expand volunteer networks, and relieve pressure on veterinary teams.
At the core of the discussion is the critical need for accessible veterinary care. Paul explains how Blue Cross supports vets through initiatives like the Veterinary Care Fund, which now engages approximately 1,500 practices across 92% of the UK to help owners who cannot afford immediate treatment. He also addresses the introduction of discounted fees at Blue Cross hospitals to ensure long-term service sustainability, alongside the expanded role of the Pet Loss Support line in assisting owners through pet relinquishment, loss and financial strain.
For more details on the charity’s work and services, visit: https://www.bluecross.org.uk/
Paul Manktello has worked in the veterinary sector for 25 years, predominantly within the charity field alongside ongoing engagement in private practice. Having previously worked with the PDSA, he now serves as veterinary services director at Blue Cross. In his role, Paul oversees hospital operations and strategic planning to address evolving societal and industry challenges – notably driving initiatives around contextualised care, affordable treatment models, and equine rehoming expansion.
*The charitable work undertaken by Animal Friends Insurance is not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/