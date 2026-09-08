At the core of the discussion is the critical need for accessible veterinary care. Paul explains how Blue Cross supports vets through initiatives like the Veterinary Care Fund, which now engages approximately 1,500 practices across 92% of the UK to help owners who cannot afford immediate treatment. He also addresses the introduction of discounted fees at Blue Cross hospitals to ensure long-term service sustainability, alongside the expanded role of the Pet Loss Support line in assisting owners through pet relinquishment, loss and financial strain.