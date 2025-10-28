28 Oct 2025
Stephen Maxwell, MSD veterinary advisor.
In this Vet Times Extra podcast, Paul Imrie is joined by Stephen Maxwell, veterinary advisor from MSD Animal Health, to discuss some of the queries to MSD Animal Health’s veterinary support line.
Caninsulin has been a trusted brand for over 30 years and is used to treat diabetic cats and dogs. In the lead up to Pet Diabetes Month, we’ll talk through some common queries from MSD Animal Health’s Veterinary support service.
MSD also offer a range of free diabetes resources designed to support practices and owners, as well as free diabetes CPD courses. To access these, visit the links below or contact your MSD Account Manager.
Stephen Maxwell is an MSD veterinary advisor and during the past year has been helping front-line veterinarians in the UK with their diabetic cases through technical product support.
NOTE: All pets’ names in this broadcast have been changed to protect identities.
Caninsulin® 40 IU/ml Suspension for Injection contains porcine insulin. POM-V.
Further information is available from the SPC, datasheet or package leaflet.
Advice should be sought from the medicine prescriber.
Prescription decisions are for the person issuing the prescription alone.
Use Medicines Responsibly.
© MSD Animal Health UK Limited. UK-NON-250900041.