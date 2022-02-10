10 Feb 2022
Vet Times Extra: Alison Lambert on communication in the cardio consult – owner insights
Onswitch founder Alison Lambert discusses how COVID-19 has highlighted the critical importance of how we communicate with clients and how owners hear messages about the pets they live with.
Alison will be speaking to delegates about practices creating a “unique and engaging” customer experience.
Ceva Animal Health is passionate about supporting the pet and their owner through diagnosis and management of congestive heart failure, which is why it is supporting this podcast.
Alison Lambert (founder of Onswitch) will share the results from Ceva’s novel pet owner research that helps you understand what matters to owners when their pet is diagnosed with this common condition.
Based on the research insights discussed, Ceva has developed an owner roadmap leaflet describing all the stages of mitral valve disease – download the mitral valve disease owner roadmap here.
To download the sleeping respiratory rate app visit the App or Google Play store and search for “Cardalis”. Finally to complete the Managing Mitral Valve Disease CPD miniseries with Alison Lambert and Mike Martin, visit veterinarywebinars.com/community/ceva/
Alison Lambert BVSc CMRS MRCVS
Alison is a Yorkshire farmer’s daughter, who qualified as a vet from the University of Liverpool in 1989. She worked in practice for several years before pursuing a career with Hill’s Pet Nutrition and Mars, discovering the customer experience passion that led her to establish Onswitch in 2001.
Alison is honorary associate professor at the University of Nottingham’s School of Veterinary Medicine and Science. She is published widely, regularly speaks at key international veterinary congresses and events, and was given the Australian Veterinary Assocation’s Veterinary Business Thought Leader award in 2019.
SPONSORED
This podcast is brought to you by Ceva Animal Health, experts in veterinary cardiology and manufacturers of Cardalis, Isemid, Libeo and now Zelys.
160,000 users is combined download data for the Cardalis App as of 9 February 2022.