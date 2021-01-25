25 Jan 2021
Independent feline consultant Andy Sparkes discusses how cats can be encouraged to drink more fluids – in particular the role of nutrient-enriched water supplements, such as Pro Plan Hydra Care.
Andy Sparkes.
This session with independent feline consultant, Andy Sparkes, covers the important topic of feline hydration. While on the surface simple, the factors that influence how much water a cat consumes voluntarily, and the impact on health and disease, are surprisingly complex.
In this podcast, Dr Sparkes will discuss how cats can be encouraged to drink more fluids – in particular the role of nutrient-enriched water supplements, such as Pro Plan Hydra Care.
He will also discuss the clinical benefits of increasing water intake in conditions such as renal disease, urolithiasis, feline idiopathic cystitis, diabetes and constipation.
For more information on the science of nutrition visit www.purinainstitute.com
After graduating from the RVC, Andy Sparkes spent four years in general practice before undertaking a feline residency followed by a PhD at the University of Bristol. He was subsequently appointed to a lectureship and senior lectureship in feline medicine at the University of Bristol, which was followed by a move to the AHT, where he became head of small animal studies.
In 2012, Andy was appointed as the veterinary director of International Cat Care and its veterinary division, the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM), and from 2019 he became an independent consultant.
Andy has spoken and published widely in the field of feline medicine, is a diplomate of the European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine and is the founding and current co-editor of the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery – the official journal of the ISFM and the American Academy of Family Physicians.