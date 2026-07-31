31 Jul 2026
Vet Times Extra: Antimicrobial stewardship work in Wales, with Amelia Sidwell and Hannah Jarman
Sponsored by Arwain DGC
In this Vet Times Extra podcast, in association with Arwain DGC, Amelia Sidwell and Hannah Jarman discuss the valuable work of Arwain DGC, a Welsh government-funded programme that brings together veterinary professionals, farmers, researchers and industry partners to tackle antimicrobial resistance in livestock and the environment.
The programme promotes responsible antimicrobial stewardship through training, research, data collection, technology adoption and knowledge exchange across Wales.
At the heart of the programme is the Veterinary Prescribing Champions, or VPC, network. This network, which now covers 90% of the country, consists of veterinary surgeons from livestock practices across Wales who act as leaders and advocates for responsible antimicrobial use within their practices and farming communities.
VPCs receive ongoing training and participate in workshops, discussion groups and peer learning activities, working collaboratively to maintain high prescribing standards and encourage evidence-based decision-making.
For more details, visit the website: https://mentera.cymru/arwaindgc/
Amelia Sidwell grew up on a dairy farm in Derbyshire, where her interest in antimicrobial use (AMU) and stewardship first developed. She graduated cum laude from the University of Veterinary Medicine, Budapest in 2016, and began her career in mixed practice, later focused on equine dentistry and maxillofacial surgery. She completed specialist training in this field through an EVDC residency.
During this time, she led antimicrobial stewardship initiatives, published on AMU in equine dentistry, and presented internationally on the subject.
Following the defence of her Master’s thesis on pain behaviour in equids, she now works as veterinary development manager for Arwain DGC, where she is conducting research to support AMU decision-making in farm animal practice. She continues to undertake clinical work in both small animal emergency and critical care and the equine sector alongside her role.
Hannah Jarman is a director and veterinary prescribing champion (VPC) at Prostock Vets, leading the practice’s antimicrobial stewardship work.
Passionate about responsible medicine use, she runs farmer education programmes, leads flock health discussions, and has secured funding for innovative technologies that support targeted treatments and reduce antibiotic use.
Known for her energy and enthusiasm, Hannah is committed to preventive herd and flock health, mentoring the next generation of vets, and driving practical solutions that improve animal health, farm productivity and antimicrobial stewardship.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/