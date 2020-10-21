21 Oct 2020
Orthopaedic surgeon Brian Beale discusses his findings around the effectiveness of marine-based fatty acid compound PCSO-524 in the treatment of canine osteoarthritis.
Brian Beale.
In this Vet Times Podcast, sponsored by www.VetzPetz.co.uk, Dr Brian Beale, orthopaedic surgeon at Beale Veterinary Specialists in Texas, discusses his findings around the effectiveness of marine-based fatty acid compound (PCSO-524) in the treatment of canine osteoarthritis.
PCSO-524 is a unique CO2 stabilised oil from New Zealand green-lipped mussel, Perna canaliculus. It is the functional ingredient in the formulation of Antinol, derived from a patented process.
This patented stabilisation and extraction processes concentrate and preserves the original active properties of the New Zealand green-lipped mussels’ fatty acids, including EPA and DHA.
Dr Brian Beale is an orthopaedic surgeon at Beale Veterinary Specialists in Victoria, Texas and CEO of Beale’s Best LLC. His special interests are in arthroscopy, minimally invasive fracture management, medical management of osteoarthritis, and perioperative pain management.
He has authored numerous book chapters and scientific articles on these topics and is a co-author of the Small Animal Arthroscopy textbook.
In 2018, Dr Beale was named a Founding Fellow in Minimally Invasive Surgery – Small Animal Orthopedics (arthroscopy and fracture repair) by the American College of Veterinary Surgeons.