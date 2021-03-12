12 Mar 2021
In this Vet Times Podcast, research scientist Dr Brian Zanghi talks about his work on a nutrient-enriched water supplement and its effects on feline hydration.
Brian Zanghi
This session with Brian Zanghi, research scientist at the Purina Product Technology Center, St Louis, will focus on his work on feline hydration and water balance.
This is a topic of real importance to veterinary clinicians and the impact on pets in health and disease is significant.
In 2018, Brian and his team published two papers in peer-reviewed journals about their work on a nutrient-enriched water supplement and its effects on feline hydration. In this podcast, he’ll discuss that work in more detail and explain how his discoveries led to the development of a novel water supplement, Pro Plan Hydra Care.
Dr Brian Zanghi joined Purina in 2005, where he currently serves as a senior research nutritionist in the Molecular Nutrition Group at the Nestlé Research Center in St Louis, Missouri.
He earned a doctorate degree in canine nutritional physiology from the University of Kentucky in Lexington in 2004. He continued his training at the University of Kentucky as a postdoctoral research scientist working on nutrient metabolism in ageing animals.
Dr Zanghi has been studying canine and feline nutrition in the areas of body composition, sleep, cognition, behaviour, and hydration to better understand how nutrition can help maintain overall health in adult and older pets. Dr Zanghi has written several peer-reviewed publications in these areas.
For more information on the science of nutrition, visit www.purinainstitute.com