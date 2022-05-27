27 May 2022
Vet ophthalmology specialist Charlotte Dawson talks about the use of anti-collagenase therapy in the management of corneal ulcers in dogs and cats.
In this Vet Times Extra podcast, we are talking about eyes with veterinary ophthalmology specialist Charlotte Dawson.
We will be chatting to Charlotte specifically about the use of anti-collagenase therapy in the management of corneal ulcers in dogs and cats.
Charlotte Dawson graduated from the RVC in 2009, and after a year in general small animal practice she went on to complete two rotating internships.
The first was at a private referral practice and the second was at the RVC. Having also undertaken specialist training in the RVC’s ophthalmology service, she is now senior lecturer in veterinary ophthalmology and head of the service.
Since finishing her studies in ophthalmology, she has also completed a postgraduate teaching qualification and enjoys all aspects of university life, including clinics, teaching and research.
This podcast is sponsored by Stromease, from TVM
TVM is an animal health company dedicated to the health and well-being of pets, and to the support of vets and pet owners.
TVM’s Corneal Focus Range includes seven products, alongside free resources for use in practice, to assist veterinary staff with the diagnosis and management of various ocular conditions.
Find out more at www.tvm-uk.com/cornealfocusrange
Follow TVM: @TVMUK