11 Mar 2022
Vet Times Extra: Chris Hudson and Kath Aplin on controlling inflammation in cattle
Inflammatory conditions of cattle have been a focus for research in the past few years, so we’re now much more aware of the impact inflammation can have and how important it is to control.
Last year’s updated Red Tractor standards on pain management have helped to bring a renewed focus on pain control. So now seems a good time to review the science behind pain and inflammation in cattle and how best to manage them.
In today’s podcast, we’ll be talking with Chris Hudson, of the University of Nottingham – but who is offering his own personal thoughts and interpretations – and Kath Aplin, from Boehringer Ingelheim, about inflammation in cattle, and looking at areas where outcomes might be improved by controlling or modifying inflammatory processes.
* References available on request
Chris Hudson BVSc DCHP MRCVS
Chris qualified from the University of Bristol in 2002, and has worked in commercial practice and academia.
He is currently clinical associate professor in dairy health and production at the University of Nottingham’s veterinary school, where he teaches various aspects of farm animal work (especially relating to dairy herd health) and has research interests in using data science to unlock value in dairy herd data.
He holds the RCVS Certificate and Diploma in Cattle Health and Production, as well as a PhD for studies on dairy cow fertility.
Kath Aplin BVSc CertCHP MRCVS
Kath is a ruminant veterinary advisor for Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, providing technical support for the ruminant range of medicines in Scotland and the north of England.
Before joining Boehringer, Kath worked in cattle practice for 20 years, in Somerset, New Zealand and Cumbria.
SPONSORED
This podcast is sponsored the makers of Metacam, Boehringer Ingelheim.
Email: [email protected]. Metacam® is a registered trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica GmbH, used under licence. ©2022 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health UK Ltd. All rights reserved. Date of preparation: March 2022. BOV-0030-2022 Use Medicines Responsibly