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24 May 2022

Vet Times Extra: consumer insights and digital demographics with Dave Leicester

Vets Now head of telehealth Dave Leicester shares exclusive consumer insights and discusses the changing face of the consumer with Vet Times editor James Westgate.

Dave Leicester, James Westgate

Job Title
Vet Times Extra: consumer insights and digital demographics with Dave Leicester

Dave Leicester

In the second of a new three part series, Vets Now head of telehealth Dave Leicester shares exclusive consumer insights from the Video Vets Now service.

Dave also discusses how the changing demographics of pet ownership are likely to have a profound effect on the future of telehealth across the veterinary sector.