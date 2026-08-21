21 Aug 2026
Vet Times Extra: Discussing Vets Now ECC Congress 2026, with Marlaina Hrosch
Sponsored by Vets Now
Vets Now
This episode is brought to you by Vets Now ECC Congress 2026.
Taking place 5 and 6 November at Leeds Royal Armouries, it features more than 30 world-class speakers and up to 80 hours of CPD across seven dynamic streams.
Whether you’re looking to level up your emergency skills, explore practical clinical workshops or connect with peers, head over to vets-now.com/congress-2026 to book your ticket today.
In this podcast, we speak to one of the international speakers, Marlaina Hrosch, about the sessions she will be presenting across the two days.
Marlaina Hrosch became an RVT in 2014 and earned her VTS (ECC) in 2020. She works for VEG ER for Pets as the director of field nursing programmes to provide impactful training opportunities for veterinary nurses and assistants across hospitals.
She is currently the treasurer for the Academy of Emergency and Critical Care Technicians and Nurses and lectures nationally and internationally on ECC topics including triage, toxicology and commonly seen emergencies.
Marlaina is passionate about inspiring veterinary nurses and technicians to stay curious, keep learning, and share their knowledge with their team to elevate patient care.
SPONSORED
This podcast is sponsored by Vets Now.
Sponsored by Vets Now
Vets Now