24 Sept 2021
Vet Times Extra: Dottie Laflamme with a broad view of nutrition in heart health
Dr Laflamme explains how recent research has highlighted the importance of nutrients – including taurine, carnitine, antioxidants and magnesium – in cardiac health and disease.
Dr Dottie Laflamme
In this podcast, Dr Dottie Laflamme – a world-class expert in nutrition – will explore a broad view of nutrition in heart health, thinking beyond the current dietary guidelines provided by the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) for managing canine myxomatous mitral valve disease.
While the ACVIM guidelines focus on sodium, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein and caloric content, Dr Laflamme will explain how recent research has highlighted the importance of additional nutrients in cardiac health and disease.
Key nutrients to be discussed include taurine, carnitine, antioxidants and magnesium, as well as alternative energy sources that can be easily utilised by hearts with cardiac insufficiency. Dr Laflamme will translate these insights into practical recommendations for vets managing cardiac conditions.
Dottie Laflamme
Dr Laflamme received her DVM, MS in ruminant nutrition, and PhD in nutrition and physiology, all from the University of Georgia. She completed her clinical nutrition residency as an ALPO postdoctoral fellow in clinical nutrition.
Dr Laflamme is a diplomate and past-president of the American College of Veterinary Nutrition. She is an author on more than 200 scientific and technical publications; and has been a speaker at a number of veterinary, research, and continuing education programmes worldwide.
She worked for Purina (first Ralston Purina, now Néstle Purina) in the research and development department from 1990 until her retirement in 2015.
Her research focused on therapeutic nutrition, especially obesity management, and geriatric nutrition. She currently works as an independent consultant. Dottie lives in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western Virginia.
This podcast is sponsored by Purina UK
For more information on the science of cardiac nutrition, visit https://www.purinainstitute.com/science-of-nutrition/transforming-heart-health/cardiac-conditions