15 Oct 2021
Hannah Capon and Danielle Pountain share their top tips on how to manage canine osteoarthritis, which includes reducing the risk of breakthrough pain, thought to affect up to 80% of canine OA patients.
Managing canine osteoarthritis (OA) can be challenging for lots of reasons and even more so at the moment, with most practices busier than ever.
Join vet and Founder/Director of Canine Arthritis Management (CAM), Hannah Capon MA Vet MB MRCVS and small animal rehabilitation focused vet nurse, Danielle Pountain RVN Dip AVN, Dip HE CVN, as they share their top tips for streamlining canine OA management in your practice.
Daxocox® is a brand new canine OA management option from Animalcare; the first and only weekly oral NSAID, for consistent osteoarthritis pain and inflammation management.
For more information on Daxocox®, head over to www.Daxocox.co.uk
Daxocox®15mg, 30mg, 45mg, 70mg and 100mg weekly tablets for dogs. Active substance: Enflicoxib. UK POM-V, 15mg Vm 32742/5001 EU/2/21/270/001-007, 30mg Vm 32742/5002 EU/2/21/270/008-014, 45mg Vm 32742/5003 EU/2/21/270/015-021, 70mg Vm 32742/5004 EU/2/21/270/022-028, 100mg Vm 32742/5005 EU/2/21/270/029-035. Indications for use: For the treatment of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis (or degenerative joint disease) in dogs. Further information can be found in the SPC, the datasheet or the pack leaflet. USE MEDICINES RESPONSIBLY. Daxocox® is a registered trademark of Animalcare Group Plc.