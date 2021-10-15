Daxocox®15mg, 30mg, 45mg, 70mg and 100mg weekly tablets for dogs. Active substance: Enflicoxib. UK POM-V, 15mg Vm 32742/5001 EU/2/21/270/001-007, 30mg Vm 32742/5002 EU/2/21/270/008-014, 45mg Vm 32742/5003 EU/2/21/270/015-021, 70mg Vm 32742/5004 EU/2/21/270/022-028, 100mg Vm 32742/5005 EU/2/21/270/029-035. Indications for use: For the treatment of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis (or degenerative joint disease) in dogs. Further information can be found in the SPC, the datasheet or the pack leaflet. USE MEDICINES RESPONSIBLY. Daxocox® is a registered trademark of Animalcare Group Plc.