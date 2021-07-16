16 Jul 2021
In this podcast on epilepsy – sponsored by Vetbromide, the latest addition to TVM’s epilepsy range of product – we talk about when to treat epilepsy in dogs, what with, and how to monitor patients effectively.
Laurent Garosi is an RCVS and European Board of Veterinary Specialisation specialist in veterinary neurology and fellow of the RCVS for meritorious contribution to clinical practice.
After creating and heading the neurology/neurosurgery service at large referral practice in Hertfordshire for 14 years, Dr Garosi joined CVS Referrals in March 2019. He is currently clinical director of Vet Oracle Teleradiology, offering neuroimaging report worldwide.
Dr Garosi has overall clinical responsibility of the clinical neurology services across the CVS referral network as well as being learning and development neurology stream leader. His main clinical and research interests are cerebrovascular diseases, neuro-imaging and feline neurology.
Dr Garosi has published widely in the field of neurology and is a regular speaker on the national and international CPD circuit. He is past-president of the European College of Veterinary Neurology, past-chief examiner of the ECVN examination committee and co-editor with Simon Platt of published textbook Small Animal Neurological Emergencies.
An RCVS-recognised specialist of veterinary neurology, and professor of neurology at the College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Georgia, Simon Platt qualified from the University of Edinburgh in 1992; he was then an intern at the Ontario Veterinary College, University of Guelph and completed a residency in neurology and neurosurgery in 1998 at the University of Florida.
Dr Platt has authored or co-authored more than 200 journal articles and 50 book chapters and is the co-editor of the BSAVA Manual of Canine and Feline Neurology. He is past-president of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine neurology speciality and founder member of the South Eastern Veterinary Neurology (SEVEN) group in the US.
Currently, Dr Platt serves as editor-in-chief of the North American Veterinary Community journal Today’s Veterinary Practice. Dr Platt was made a fellow of the RCVS in 2018.
Vetbromide is the latest addition to TVM’s epilepsy range of products, and is the only potassium bromide product licensed for the control of seizures in dogs with idiopathic epilepsy, either as an adjunct to phenobarbital in refractory cases, or as a single agent.
Vetbromide is presented as conveniently blister-packed, double-divisible 600mg tablets, and is accompanied by a range of free educational resources from TVM, to help make the management of epilepsy easier for veterinary staff in practice.
For more information about TVM’s epilepsy range of products and services, contact a TVM territory manager or visit www.tvm-uk.com