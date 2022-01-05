5 Jan 2022
<em>Angiostrongylus vasorum</em> is a parasite that affects our canine patients in the UK, often with devastating consequences. Over recent years we have seen an increase in prevalence of lungworm disease.
In this podcast, veterinary parasitologist Prof Eric Morgan and Jenny Helm, European Board of Veterinary Specialisation (EBVS) and RCVS specialist in small animal medicine and oncology referral clinician, discuss the prevalence of A vasorum in the UK.
The conversation covers such detail as clinical signs to look for – including the wide and varied presentations we may see in clinical practice – along with options for treatment and prevention, including some of the innovative products recently brought to market in the UK.
Eric is professor in veterinary parasitology at Queen’s University Belfast, and diplomate of the European Veterinary Parasitology College (DipEVPC). His research interests centre on the epidemiology of animal diseases under climate change, and consequences for their management.
Over the past 20 years he has developed a research programme on the dog lungworm Angiostrongylus vasorum, involving studies on the epidemiology of this emerging infection in dogs, foxes and gastropod intermediate hosts.
He supports the development and dissemination of best practice in parasite control through industry and government bodies, including the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP).
Jenny graduated from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Glasgow in 2005, and following this she undertook a small animal rotating internship at the RVC in London. She then spent a short spell in small animal practice before returning to Glasgow to undertake a residency in oncology and Internal medicine at The University of Glasgow.
Jenny obtained her RCVS certificate in small animal medicine in 2008 and passed her European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ECVIM) certifying examination and became a diplomate of the ECVIM in September 2012.
Jenny is interested in all aspect of oncology (especially promoting good quality of life and haematology, and has several academic publications in both fields as well as an active research interest in canine lungworm.
This podcast is sponsored by Zoetis, makers of Simparica Trio.
Simparica Trio is a convenient monthly tablet containing oral moxidectin, licensed for the treatment of flea and tick infestations, prevention of angiostrongylosis and treatment of gastrointestinal roundworm and hookworm infections.
For more information on Simparica Trio, speak to your Zoetis account manager to learn more, or visit www2.zoetis.co.uk/simparica-trio