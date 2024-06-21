21 Jun 2024
“Vets are a great source of completely independent worming advice. We have no hidden agendas – we are just pure advice about how to make your sheep as healthy as possible when it comes to parasites.”
Worms are evolving and sheep farming methods are changing – but how are vets to keep pace?
In this Vet Times Extra podcast, sponsored by Zolvix from Elanco, we speak to Davinia Hinde of Bainbridge Vets and sheep consultant Dr Nerys Wright, who address the question.
We cover everything from the business challenges of encouraging best practice worm management, and what that looks like. The pair also share their ideas and experiences on how to encourage better engagement from sheep farmers.
Davinia qualified from the RVC in 2006 where she entered mixed practice at Bainbridge Vets, North Yorkshire and has been in the Dales ever since.
An RCVS advanced practitioner in sheep health and production and has an MSc in ruminant nutrition, Davinia was the second vet in the UK to hold a certificate in advanced veterinary practice in sheep. She is a European College of Small Ruminant Health Management resident in small ruminant health and production and a member of the Sustainable Control of Parasites in Sheep (SCOPS) executive committee.
Davinia is also a member of the Sheep Veterinary Society’s executive committee and an assessor for the RCVS on the advanced practitioner panel.
An independent sheep consultant with 17 years’ experience in the industry, Nerys is a technical advisor to SCOPS and obtained her farm animal SQP qualification in 2012.
Brought up on a beef and sheep farm in Wales, Nerys completed her undergraduate and, later, her PhD in sheep production at The University of Nottingham.
Resources for further information to this podcast can be found at the following links: